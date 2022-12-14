Centerville Rotary Club’s Tree of Life

Dec 14, 2022 | Features, Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The Centerville Rotary Club has a longstanding history. Beginning in 1938, The Rotary Club held its first meeting at Woodmen Hall on September 29th. Dr. G. W. Nash of Yankton was the organizer of the club and there were 21 members in attendance at that first meeting. The first president…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register