Centerville Steakhouse sold

The owners of Tuffy’s Bar and Grill and past owners of the Centerville Steakhouse include (from left to right) Eric Clark, Carrie Clark, Doug Edberg, Jamie Edberg, Adam Austin, and Tim Austin. (Photo/Submitted) Opening soon as Tuffy’s Bar and Grill The Centerville Steakhouse, located in Centerville, South Dakota, has been a restaurant icon for over…
Latest News
