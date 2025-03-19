Centerville Tornadoes claim Third Place at State B Basketball tournament

(Back row left to right): Brady Childress, Assistant Coach Haiar, Anna Marohl, McKenzie Carstensen, Emmarie Anderson, Tessa Eide, Madison Carstensen, Ashlynn Hagena, Peyton Hansen, Haley Childress, Rylie Tieman, Assistant Coach Edberg, and Head Coach Tornberg with baby Harrison. (Front row): Claire Edberg, Ella Ruter, Lydia Austin, Brea Austin, Emma Marshall, Althea Gust, Keira Austin, Izzie…