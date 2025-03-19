(Back row left to right): Brady Childress, Assistant Coach Haiar, Anna Marohl, McKenzie Carstensen, Emmarie Anderson, Tessa Eide, Madison Carstensen, Ashlynn Hagena, Peyton Hansen, Haley Childress, Rylie Tieman, Assistant Coach Edberg, and Head Coach Tornberg with baby Harrison. (Front row): Claire Edberg, Ella Ruter, Lydia Austin, Brea Austin, Emma Marshall, Althea Gust, Keira Austin, Izzie…
Latest News
- Cougars headed back to State B Tournament
- Centerville Tornadoes claim Third Place at State B Basketball tournament
- Anderson named Parker School District Teacher of the Year
- Van Hull named Viborg-Hurley Teacher of the Year
- Cougar community rallies for state-bound basketball team
- Marion School Board meeting held March 10
- Turner County Weekly Commissioners meeting
- DHA Machinery Museum to feature old farm equipment
- Wakonda farmer helping grow the hemp industry
- Adella June Fogelman