Centerville woman awarded first place in MasterWorks Art Show

Centerville resident Mary Ferwerda has won first place in the SDHCA Dakota Masterworks Art Show with her oil painting entitled “Sweet Autumn” (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer Centerville resident Mary Ferwerda has won first place in this year’s South Dakota Health Care Association’s MasterWorks art contest. Ferwerda, 85, created an oil painting of butterflies entitled,…
