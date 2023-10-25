Covin Wattier drives the kiddie train during Saturday’s Fall-o-Ween celebration in Centerville. More than 3,000 people are estimated to have attended the event (photo/Riva Sharples) Riva Sharples | Writer Last Saturday, Oct. 21, the streets of downtown Centerville were transformed into a place of food, fun, and fellowship as the third-annual Fall-o-Ween took place, bringing…
Latest News
- Wakonda Honor Flight participants enjoy experience
- “Keep moving forward” with the new Sheriff
- Bidding farewell to Solace Farm General Store
- “Coffee Talk” with Cherrybean Coffee Company
- Irene-Wakonda FCCLA has 35 members this fall
- I-W Haunted School a success
- Centerville’s Fall-O-Ween event draws more than 3,000 attendees
- 104th Annual crow hunt held
- Parker Ford 30 years and still going strong
- Parker FFA holds “Feed the Farmer” day