Centerville’s Fall-O-Ween event draws more than 3,000 attendees

Covin Wattier drives the kiddie train during Saturday’s Fall-o-Ween celebration in Centerville. More than 3,000 people are estimated to have attended the event (photo/Riva Sharples) Riva Sharples | Writer Last Saturday, Oct. 21, the streets of downtown Centerville were transformed into a place of food, fun, and fellowship as the third-annual Fall-o-Ween took place, bringing…