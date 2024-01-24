Centerville’s one-act play competing this week in Sioux Falls

Riva Sharples | Writer Centerville High School’s one-act play, “A Bowl of Soup: A Scould-Warming Monologue Play” by Kendra Thomas, will compete this week at the Region one-act play competition in Sioux Falls.The dramatic production stars five Centerville High School students: seniors Addy Brandsrud and Cheyenne Goodin, playing the roles of Milly and Ashby; junior…