Chancellor Fire Department purchased Polaris side-by-side

By | Posted April 7th, 2021 |

According to Chancellor Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jeb Ford, the department used donated funds from previous years to purchase a Ranger XP to help the department during grass fires. He said the department placed a CAFS system that provides compressed air foam streams consisting of water, foam and compressed air. The water extinguishes fire and the air and foam concentrate ensure that the water delivery rate is more effective in stopping a fire. He said their goal is to strap a backboard on the back to transport victims in grass fire situations. Photo/Dawn Rye 

Comments are closed.

  • Parker Art Department brings home fourth Visual Art award

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The visual arts industry allows creative individuals to express art forms in ceramics, drawing, painting, sculpture, […]

    Parker residents can now Text 9-1-1 in an emergency

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Usually a 911 emergency is when someone needs help right away because of an injury or […]

    Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    PIERRE  – The South Dakota Department of Health announced the statewide move to Phase 2 of South Dakotas’ COVID-19 vaccination […]

    Parker Fire Department responds to grass fire

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    Parker Quiz Bowl brings home championship

    April 7th, 2021
    by

  • Parker to host “Enchanted Forest” prom

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer  The biggest night of the year is finally here, which means dates, dresses, tuxedos, dinner, and […]

    Parker FFA students celebrate FFA week

    April 1st, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Recently, the Parker FFA students celebrated FFA week during National Ag Week to help promote agriculture […]

    Construction project to begin on S.D. Highway 19

    April 1st, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, crews will begin a $4.3 million federally funded […]

    DENR provides funding for Chancellor wastewater projects

    April 1st, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced the Board of Water and […]

    Accident north of Parker kills one

    April 1st, 2021
    by

    MONROE – A 42-year-old Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last Monday night, March 22, […]

  • What’s Happening

    Sunee Kay Shattuck

    67  Sunday, March 28 Davis  Several years ago, Sunee moved to Davis, where she was an over-the-road truck driver for […]

    Olive Smith

    86  Saturday, April 3 Viborg Olive L. Smith was born on Aug. 3, 1934, at Parker to Wesley and Nellie […]

    Darla Faye Tieszen

    72  Friday, April 2 Marion  Darla Faye Tieszen was born on Nov. 23, 1948 to Wert and Bernice (Buseman) Wieman.  […]