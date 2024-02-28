Chancellor Town Board holds special meeting

Feb 28, 2024

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor A special meeting was held in Chancellor on Thursday, February 22, 2024, which is exactly 10 days after a petition to recall Darol Hostetler was filed with Finance Officer, Linda Hunnel.According to SDCL 9-13-30, once filed, the board must set an election date within 10 days of the presentation of…

