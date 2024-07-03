Charley Nelson: A passionate coach in the making

Charley Nelson directing her players as to what to do in the dugout. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Viborg-Hurley Sports Coaching is a family affair for the Nelsons of Hurley, where both Linda and her daughter, Charley, share a deep-seated passion for guiding young athletes. For nearly four decades, Linda has been a fixture in…