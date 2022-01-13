Chase the Ace of “Hearts”

Dawn Rye | Writer

The Turner County Youth Hunt once again will be presenting Chase the Ace as a fundraiser. The game opens like a raffle. People buy raffle tickets, which boosts the pot. Players can purchase one ticket for $5.00, or five for $20.00. On Friday nights at Kelly’s Bar located in Parker, a ticket is drawn with the winning number, the person holding the number gets to draw from the deck of cards with the hope of turning up the Ace of Hearts.

Turner County Youth Hunt President, Byron Nogelmeier said Chase the Ace is back. The first drawing held on Friday, Dec. 30 where the contestant drew the Ace of Spades, leaving 25 cards remaining. There was no drawing held on Friday January 7 due to the bar closing for Covid concerns. He explained this is the second annual Chase of Ace and in 2021, it went down to the last card. The upcoming prize for Friday, Jan. 14, would be around $1300, depending on the number of tickets sold. This year the pot was started at $1,000, and Nogelmeier hopes the game of chance will once again get people excited.

For the last 18 years a concert has been held following the annual Turner County Youth Hunt. Musicians like Jimmy Fortune and Darryl Worley would come to Parker for the venue. Last year’s Turner County Youth Hunt raised $7000.00 for the Wings of Valor Lodge to help support their cause of helping our nation’s wounded veterans and active military. Noglemeier commented that he would announce the upcoming concert in early fall. He hinted that this year’s entertainment is going to be a real game changer and the artists have sold over 2,000,000 copies of their predominantly pop music throughout the US.