Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer When news of the upheaval at the Turner County Sheriff’s Office broke this summer, Chief Deputy Anthony Jacobs had already stepped up to assume the role of Sheriff. He immediately began learning all the different aspects that came with the job. “I began learning about the position…the civil processes…
Latest News
- Chief Deputy Jacobs tells his story
- The other side of the story with Sheriff Buteyn
- Turner County Pheasant Hunt
- The history of Veterans Day
- Centerville Arts Council presents dinner theater
- I-W Music Department performing Seussical Junior next week
- Irene-Wakonda has fun with Halloween
- I-W FCCLA hosts Truck or Treat, JH dance
- Audrey Rolfes
- Lynn “Leonard” Olson