Christmas in the Valley a success

Gary and Marsha Skogen stand in front of the tree they donated to serve as Irene’s community Christmas tree. The tree was lit during the town’s Christmas in the Valley celebration on Saturday (photo/provided). Riva Sharples | Writer The second annual Christmas in the Valley was a great success. With favorable weather, a good-sized crowd…
