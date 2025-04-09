CHS celebrates grand opening of Worthing grain terminal

Producer board members cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the CHS Worthing grain terminal. (Photo/Submitted) CHS has officially marked the grand opening of its newly expanded grain terminal in Worthing, South Dakota. With the facility now fully operational, this investment represents a significant step forward in CHS’s commitment to strengthening its grain supply…
