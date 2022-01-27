Circulations begin for Municipality of Parker Wards and Mayor

Dawn Rye | Writer

All city council members elected by the people who possess the qualifications set out in the Constitution and take an oath to be a voice for the people. Council members shall reside in Wards they wish to represent. Petition deadlines are just three-weeks away for the City of Parker Wards 1, 2, 3 and mayor. The City of Parker has the following vacant positions due to expires of the present term of elected officers. Alderman Ward 1 for a two-year term held currently by resident Roxi Harms. Alderman Ward 2 held by Kristin Kuchta; Alderman Ward 3, two-year term Peggy Berens and Mayor at large held by current Mayor Ron Nelson. 

Circulations of nominating petitions began Friday, Jan. 28 and petitions may be filed in the Parker City office by the finance officer located at 185 N Main between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. no later than Friday, Feb. 25 by 5 p.m. or mailed by registered mail no later than the 25th day of February at 5 p.m.

