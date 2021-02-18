See First Street story and School Board story for details
City and school come together for school addition project
See First Street story and School Board story for details
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Although there were several items on the agenda at last week’s city council meeting, council […]
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School District meeting, the board discussed a few adjustments to future project […]
Dawn Rye | Writer The price was right when Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke and Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson pushed […]
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Anyone interested in taking out a petition to run for Parker School board still has […]
Julia Johnson | Staff Intern “I have won over 30 trophies! Wrestling is my sport. Sometimes it is hard and […]
Dawn Rye | Writer On Tuesday, a Lincoln County Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black Ford […]
Dawn Rye | Writer The code of conduct states law enforcement officials shall fulfill the duty imposed upon them by […]
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made that FirstNet Solutions’ process begin […]
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Although Chase the Ace has come and gone, leaving one local with over $30,000, the […]
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, Highway Superintendent Kent Austin discussed bridge structure #63-189-230, 2.9 […]