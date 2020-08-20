City council comes to compromise with Grace Ave residents

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Parker’s city council came to a compromise last week in regards to sidewalks on Grace Avenue and Grace Circle. The area had been a source of discussion for more than the last 2 years.

Over 20 people were at the Monday, Aug. 10 meeting, most of them residents of Grace Avenue and Grace Circle.

The heart of the issue was the boulevard width and fact that sidewalks had never been installed.

Homeowner Jacey Peters spoke to the council and thanked them for allowing the neighborhood to put a plan together.

She explained that there was a lot of moving parts the group had to work around, from landscaping to trees and so much more, noting they all wanted to work with the city without having to tear apart the entire neighborhood.

Peters noted that they are all in a unique position as many of the homes have been there since 2001. After much discussion, and after also bringing city street superintendent Mike Jorgensen up to discuss things, Peters said the neighboring residents came to the decision that they could agree on a 5’ boulevard.

“It looks pretty nice and looks like it would be used,” said Peters.

She noted there would be slopes in yards but that it would be workable. Although some homeowners will have to tear out their driveways, they are hopeful they can save a lot of the landscaping because at 7.5’ and 11.5’, it takes out a lot.

Peters said she thinks 5’ would be a nice compromise and she got the impression the city would work with them on that.

Mayor Ron Nelson, who lives on Grace, said he is in agreement with the 5’, but would like to keep his trees.

Jorgensen said that throughout this process, the 7.5’ looked right, but it wasn’t a drop-dead number. He noted after talking to Peters, they want to do what is workable and if they meet in the middle at 5.5’, that would be workable.

Nelson questioned if they need to rewrite the ordinance to set standards? Jorgensen said it wouldn’t be a problem in the future because they know their mistakes and this isn’t many of the homeowners problems, as this issue should have been handled years ago.

He noted they need to hammer this out so it won’t affect things in the future.

Peters noted that they would be alright with the 5.5’ and that the neighborhood is trying to save what they have done.

“It won’t beautify things to tear it all out to have concrete,” she said.

Nelson noted he knows he has to take out one tree, but he would really like to be able to save his second tree and have his sidewalk go around it.

Council member Brett Herlyn said that some spots do have curved sidewalks so he doesn’t know why they can’t curve the sidewalk to save a tree.

Nelson asked for discussion and asked if he has to cut down his tree.

Council member Brian Schulte said they can not go around it. After discussion, Schulte told Nelson to get a plan together as to what he wants and present it to the council.

After a roll call vote, to change the resolution to include 5.5’ boulevards, all council members voted in favor of the change.

The topic of sidewalks on Grace wasn’t finished as two homeowners asked for temporary exemptions. Tyron Bialas explained that he has an area on his property that is very low lying and there is no water flow. He was asking for an exemption because the two lots that had been plotted were unplotted after water issues were found. He noted that it is a dead-end street and if houses were built, they would be willing to put in sidewalks.

Council member Peggy Berens said she went and looked and initially thought they needed sidewalks, but since there is not plotted land, homes will not be built there.

Jorgensen said he has met with the homeowners and he understands their situation and because of that, he traveled to the town to look at sidewalks and noted that there are over 60 that go to “nowhere.”

He said if the council gives an exemption, they need to be prepared to give 60 exemptions and it is going to look funny.

“There are a ton of sidewalks to nowhere,” Jorgensen said.

After further discussion between the council, council member Roxie Harms made a motion to allow the exemption and Herlyn made the second. After more discussion, including Nelson asking what sense it makes to have sidewalks to nowhere, Jorgensen told the council that he hears it all the time everyone has a argument and a situation.

“This is common sense, did we lose the common sense,” asked Nelson.

“You would not believe how many times I hear that statement that my sidewalk goes to nowhere,” said Jorgensen.

Jorgensen continued, asking how does the city treat everybody the same when they are all taxpayers and all have to fall under the same rule?

“I just think it’s a fairness issue,” said Jorgensen.

Both the families and council continued discussion, but in the end, after a roll call vote, the exemption did not pass.

Also discussed last week was young people driving golf carts. Drivers must have a license to drive a golf cart and should also have a copy of their insurance with them at all times.

Also discussed was city administered garbage disposal. The city is asking for bids on what it would cost for one company to come in and pick up garbage throughout the town. Bids will be opened on Monday, Sept. 14 and discussed at that night’s city council meeting.