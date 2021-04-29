Cleaning up the earth one trash bag at a time

CLEAN UP DAY IN PARKER Friday, April 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. *treats to all who help

Dawn Rye | Writer

Earth Day was celebrated on Thursday, April 22, which focuses on nature and ways to restore the world’s ecosystem. Many people believe a healthy planet is not an option but a necessity.

Local business owner Amber Johnson of Farm Bureau Financial Services is hosting a Community Cleanup Day on Friday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Johnson said she got the idea when she saw kids picking up trash and enjoying watching kids participate in the community. With Earth Day and Arbor Day on Friday, April 30, it’s a great time to clean up the neighborhood before things start to bloom that way, everyone can enjoy nature this summer.

She said once the trash is collected, the city will handle the rest, making sure it gets to the local dumpsite.

To make things more exciting for the kids, she is purchasing cookies from Brandy’s Custom Cakery on Main Street and ice cream from Charlie’s Drive Inn for anyone who drops off a full trash bag. Johnson stated she is also doing drawings for each trash bag. A kid’s name will be placed in a drawing. The grand prize winner will receive a family pool membership at the Parker pool, second place winner will get a smore’s night package from Jones’ Food Center.

Her goal was to get the community involved and she is most excited about watching the kids picking up trash to make the world a better place.