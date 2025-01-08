The Home Town Grocery sign on Viborg’s Main Street has been showing colder temperatures the past few days! (Photo/Renae Hansen) Snowfall still well below average Renae Hansen | Editor Though this winter has been milder than usual so far, the region was rocked with a blast of cold air over the weekend, with Sioux Falls…
Latest News
- Midwest Miracles Classic: A Heartfelt Triumph for a Noble Cause
- O’Toole excited to be serving southeastern SD as new area manager
- Cold air hits the region
- “DXA Body Challenge” 90 Day Fat Loss Challenge Begins in January
- Turner County Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Dale Ulric Waysman, Jr.
- Gerhard M. Nilsen
- Irene-Wakonda sports round-up
- Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda wrestling shines in a successful week
- Bearcats close 2024 with loss