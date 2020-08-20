COMING HOME

Rob Mckenney holds tight to two of his children, Emma and Eli, when he arrived home last month from deployment with the Army National Guard. photo/John Davis, Aberdeen American News

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Ten months. Three hundred and twenty-six days. That is how long solider Rob Mckenney was deployed to serve his country. That is how long his wife, Alexxis, was without her husband. And that is how long the couple’s three children were without their dad.

But, after those 326 days, most of them in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Rob came home to South Dakota soil and his family.

Rob, a 2008 Parker graduated, decided to follow in family footsteps rich in military history and joined the service in 2011, marrying Alexxis just a few months later.

After eight years in the Army National Guard, Rob was deployed on Sept. 1, 2019.

While in Germany, Rob had to take part in training exercises, helping with field artillery group training and other different Army skill classes. Rob, a 94P, which is a MLRS, or multi launcher rocket system repairer, spent much of his time repairing giant machines that launch rockets. He noted that he would perform mechanical, electrical and hydraulic trouble shooting, the hardest part being finding parts.

The hardest part for Rob, he said, was leaving his family, especially his youngest son Joe, who was only five months old when he left. Emma, six, and Eli, four, knew and would remember their dad, but Rob wasn’t sure that Joe would.

But it didn’t take long for Rob, who was able to reunite with his family last month, to make that connection with Joe and the rest of children.

And the best part? “The warmth of being home and family and not having to talk over a video camera,” said Rob.

Alexxis said they were fortunate that her and Rob could talk over video almost every day, and also on the weekends with the kids, but they had to juggle schedules due to the seven hour time difference.

Rob said he would wake up in the morning and it would be midnight in South Dakota, so he would go to church, lunch and then once he returned to the barracks, he could call home.

When Rob left the states, the pandemic had not hit yet, but by April, it had hit Germany and things started to shut down. He explained that if someone got sick, they needed to be quarantined but thankfully, he never had to. However, when the soldiers left Germany and hit the states, they had to quarantine for 14 days at Camp Westbrook in Texas.

For Alexxis, she said the hardest part of the deployment was wanting to talk to Rob and not being able to, or figuring out how to be both mom and dad when one of the kids had a bad day.

As for the best part, she laughed. “More hands. Oh my gosh! You don’t realize how two more hands in the house is a huge thing. And the kids are much happier and that helps out a lot too.”

A big change that happened while Rob was gone was Alexxis’ health. With Rob gone, she decided to work on getting healthier and lost 55 pounds. Rob said he knew she was losing weight because he could see it when they would video chat, but when it saw her in person, it was a huge wow factor.

“I didn’t think she had that weight to lose at all,” he said.

“That’s the response I was going for,” laughed Alexxis.

Although the deployment was for 10 months, Rob said that it often felt to him like the movie “Groundhog’s Day.”

“You wake up, have breakfast, go to work, do the same thing everyday, but when it came time to come home, you realized it had gone pretty fast,” he said.

Alexxis agreed.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better deployment. Yes, it was long, but it was uneventful,” she said.

She noted that the first six months of the deployment were numbing.

“Day in and day out you did what you had do it. But the last four months were really rough, they drug on,” Alexxis said.

With nine years under his belt, Rob said he plans to stay in the Army National Guard so that he can get his 20 years in.

“I love being a solider. And it’s a family heritage thing. My grandpa Robert Mckenney served in the Army right after Korea, two of my uncles on my mom’s side and one uncle on my dad’s side all served in the Army too,” said Rob.

He noted too that Alexxis’ sister, brother, brother-in-law and a host of other relatives are also in the Army.

Family made Rob’s deployment easier. He was able to talk to friends and family and got plenty of care packages from home. He laughed, telling that his grandma Pat even sent a 15 pound box of baked good to him and his buddies at Christmas.

“It was great,” he said.

After getting home and being on leave, Rob is now back to work at NuGen in Marion, noting the plant was very good to him while he was gone. He said too that their church community both local and oversees were very good to them all and helped out a lot and they are all just so appreciative of everyone and all that others have done for them.