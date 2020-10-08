Commissioner approve five year transportation plan

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to approve the five-year transportation plan provided by Johnson Engineering, PE, LSIT, Daniel Johnson of Johnson Engineering.

Johnson explained that the draft he presented to the board is the final draft put together for Highway Superintendent Kent Austin. He said the county went through some special provisions with the regular township meeting via correspondents. Johnson noted 15 out of the 18 townships signed off on reading the plan.

He said the county did receive a grant for the bridge structure east of Viborg and DOT (Department of Transportation) conducted their final review.

Austin noted the county did obtain the right-of-way certificates that the DOT required. He said the project is dated for a bid letting in December and some issues need to be worked out with the DOT.

Austin explained the DOT is closing Highway 46 from Centerville to Irene. He said traffic would be re-routed from the four-way stop in Viborg to 19A into Centerville and ending up on County Road 42.

Austin noted when the DOT closes Highway 46, it would not affect the process of the bridge project east of Viborg.

Johnson explained the Davis bridge has a preliminary engineering grant set for 2021. He said this is the bridge located south of Davis, approximately 240 feet long. He noted currently there is a PEB (Preliminary Engineering Big) application plan for the bridge east of Parker. Johnson noted the bridge is not eligible for funds based on the current condition of the bridge.