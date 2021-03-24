Commissioners accept deputy resignation

By | Posted March 24th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County Commissioner meeting, a motion was made to accept deputy Jared Overweg’s resignation. 

Sheriff Steven Luke said he had a discussion with long-time deputy Jared Overweg about his resignation. There were a few issues that came up last year that have been difficult for him. He noted many different reasons why Overweg is resigning, but the most important one seemed to be he needed a change. 

Chairman Mick Miller asked if Overweg would have had more help, would he have stayed?

Luke stated he wouldn’t say no because the population goes up every year and the more deputies the county has, the easier it would be for them. If there were two guys on each shift in the best-case scenario, that would make a difference. 

“We don’t get much help from highway patrol or anybody else either,” commented Luke. 

Luke explained the highway patrol is busy in Sioux Falls and Lincoln County and it’s hard to get them to patrol Turner County. 

Comments are closed.

  • Hurley Fire Department received South Dakota Fund grant

    March 24th, 2021
    by

    CELEBRATING WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY

    March 24th, 2021
    by

    Obtaining a concealed permit for Turner County

    March 24th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer People have guns for various reasons that extend beyond hunting, personal defense, exercising citizens’ rights, recreational […]

    SEFP offers help to businesses

    March 24th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer  Someone looking to start their own business knows a lot can go wrong if they don’t […]

    Proposed events center by the numbers

    March 24th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Editor’s note: In last week’s two articles, one from the city council meeting and one […]

  • Proposed events center to be built in Parker

    March 17th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor A month ago, when Parker Mayor Ron Nelson contacted a small group of citizens with […]

    Council discusses possible events center

    March 17th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Editor’s note: This is just the first of an ongoing series about the proposed events […]

    Parker School Phase I addition set for spring

    March 17th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School board meeting, the Phase I project was discussed. According to the […]

    Parker First Baptist Church giving back to community with Drive -Thru

    March 17th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The feeling of giving back and contributing to society is unparalleled and a great way to […]

    Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

    March 17th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Sunday, March 21, will be just an average day for most families or individuals. However, the […]

  • What’s Happening

    Pee-wee wrestlers advance

    Several pee-wee wrestlers advanced recently to head to the state competition and represent Parker in their weight class.  Region 5 […]

    Robert “Rob” Lee Globke

    50 Sunday, March 14 Marion  Rob was born on Dec. 1, 1970, in Platte to Ron and Sharon Globke, where […]

    Monte Mammenga

    45 Wednesday, Feb. 24 Colman Monte Mammenga, 45, of Colman passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24.  Monte Mammenga was born […]