Commissioners accept deputy resignation

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County Commissioner meeting, a motion was made to accept deputy Jared Overweg’s resignation.

Sheriff Steven Luke said he had a discussion with long-time deputy Jared Overweg about his resignation. There were a few issues that came up last year that have been difficult for him. He noted many different reasons why Overweg is resigning, but the most important one seemed to be he needed a change.

Chairman Mick Miller asked if Overweg would have had more help, would he have stayed?

Luke stated he wouldn’t say no because the population goes up every year and the more deputies the county has, the easier it would be for them. If there were two guys on each shift in the best-case scenario, that would make a difference.

“We don’t get much help from highway patrol or anybody else either,” commented Luke.

Luke explained the highway patrol is busy in Sioux Falls and Lincoln County and it’s hard to get them to patrol Turner County.