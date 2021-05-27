Commissioners approve driveway applications

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County Commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve driveway applications for Craig Heiens, Damon Dykstra and Cosand Construction. 

Commissioner Tony Ciampa said Heiens already has his driveway in place and asked if his permit was approved? 

Highway Superintendent Kent Austin replied no. 

Ciampa noted that Heiens built a shop and laid concrete on the highway. 

Austin explained there was an existing driveway and he was required to place a pipe before concreating the new driveway. Heiens was told he could not place concrete east of the right-of-way until the permit was approved and a pipe was placed with safety ends. 

Chairman Mick Miller asked if the county could place cement barriers and block the driveway?

Commissioner Lyle Van Hove said the county would end up in a lawsuit because Heiens is already fighting Sonstegaard Foods.

Miller questioned what the next step was and if the board wanted to table the discussion?

Van Hove noted that the board should approve the permit to avoid the county being in another lawsuit. He made the motion to approve all driveway applications. 

