Commissioner’s approved Eagle View contract

Turner County Commissioners Lyle VanHove, Mick Miller and Jared Hybertson discuss county business at last week’s meeting. (Photo/Dawn Rye)

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to approve the Pictometry contract from Eagle View.

Director of Equalization Faye Dubbelde said she did have an opportunity to look at the contract. She explained she did make a few phone calls to the cities to see if they would be interested. Dubbelde noted several towns were interested in having the system.

Commissioner Jared Hybertson said he brought up the idea of Pictometry at the city of Centerville council meeting and brought up the taxpayers.

Dubbelde explained at a cost of $360 per square mile to fly, Pictometry has a six-mile minimum. She noted the county is allowed up to 50 users under the county.

Hybertson said he believes it would be valuable at a minimal cost.

Dubbelde noted that Centerville, Chancellor, Davis and Irene were interested in using Pictometry.

