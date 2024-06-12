Commissioners meeting June 11

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Highway Superintendent Kent Austin came before the commissioners to share the diesel quotes that he procured. He also requested to surplus the 2012 Int’l truck to be sold to Viborg for $45,000. A motion was made to surplus the 2012 truck. The motion passed.Commissioner Lyle Van Hove gave an update…
