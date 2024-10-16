Weekly commissioners meeting

Oct 16, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting was called to order and the agenda was approved.Highway Superintendent Kent Austin presented his five-year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan. The commissioners reviewed the plan. Commissioner Lyle Van Hove made a motion to approve. The motion passed. The commissioners signed the certification. His department finished paving last Thursday.Next,…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here