Commissioners’ meeting recap -November 7, 2023

Nov 8, 2023 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer Highway Superintendent Kent Austin informed the commissioners’ he is working on bridge maintenance.State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman spoke about the courthouse security grant; the work will begin in January 2024. She received the bound rebuttal brief from their case at the supreme court. Two jury trials coming up—a misdemeanor trial…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register