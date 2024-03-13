Back (L-R) Head Coach Tucker Tornberg, Asst Coach Jamie Edberg, Rylie Tieman, Addison Buckneberg, Keira Austin, Emma Marshall, Lillie Eide, MaKayla Heesch. Kiylee Westra, Althea Gust, Haley Childress, Madison Carstensen, Tessa Eide, McKenzie Carstensen, Brady Childress. Front row (L-R) Harper Wattier, Chloe Edberg, Lydia Austin, Izzie Eide, Brea Austin, Ella Ruter, Claire Edberg, Miley Hansen….
Latest News
- Congratulations Class B State Champions: Centerville Tornadoes
- Cougars head back to Class B Championships
- SB201 passes, but we are still a people divided
- Setting the record straight
- St. Patty’s Day Show Kicks Off 23rd Season at Gayville Hall
- Four Docs, two wars, one common bond
- Read Across America celebrated across Turner County
- Marion City Council
- Chancellor faces petitions, recalls, and resignations
- “The Living Last Supper” coming to a church near you