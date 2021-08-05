Construction continues on S.D. Highway 19 – expect delays during Turner County Fair

Posted 22 hours ago

Dawn Rye | Writer

In early spring, the South Dakota Department of Transportation crews began the $4.3 million project on S.D. Highway 19 from S.D. Highway 42 to 277th Street at the intersection. 

The project consisted of cold milling, asphalt resurfacing, additional left-turn lanes, intersection improvement and bridgework. 

According to Project Engineer Corey McClelland, BNSF would be coming through Tuesday, Aug. 10 — Thursday, Aug. 12 to replace the RR crossing south of Parker. The Department of Transportation will be closing the stretch of the road south of Parker (SD 44) and will have detours in place. 

He explained that the paving began Thursday, Aug. 12, by South Dakota Highway 44 and crews working south. There will be flaggers and pilot cars in place for this operation. They anticipate three weeks of paving. From Monday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 19 (Fair week), delays are expected on South Dakota Highway 19 and South Dakota Highway 44 will be paved after the fair. McClelland noted that November is still the completion date that seems to be on schedule.

