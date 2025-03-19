Cougar community rallies for state-bound basketball team

In what has become a Viborg-Hurley tradition for many years of state tournaments, family and well wishers sign a full sized picture of all the athletes for them to have as a keepsake. Rebecca Kolthoff, Laura Schwartz, Tami Bjerkass, and Jessica Duncan sign posters of the boys. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Viborg-Hurley Sports The…