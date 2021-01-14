Council discusses streets, camper living

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Two main topics were discussed at last week’s city council meeting in Parker.

Street Superintendent Mike Jorgensen explained to the council that the Parker School District is looking at expanding and would like to change parking by the school. Jorgensen explained the design and said that with what the school is proposing, it will eliminate much of the school’s parking lot. He noted he has issues with that because then the school would need diagonal parking, but due to the size of the street, no vans, trucks or large SUVs would be allowed to park in front or along side the school.

Jorgensen explained that the engineer with the school also talked about pushing the sidewalks back as well as removing the boulevards.

Council member Lance Nogelmeier noted that it gets very narrow already on the west side of the school.

Peggy Berens, council member, asked if there would still be parking on the other side of the street. Jorgensen noted it would be possible if they pushed the sidewalks in.

Jorgensen noted that this is the school’s problem and that they are trying to find a way to fix it. He explained that he told them they have to figure it out because they are not allowed to just do it, they have to have the city’s approval.

Nogelmeier said that with people back up in the dark, he doesn’t think this sounds safe.

Also discussed was the city’s new ordinance in regards to living in a RV. A unidentified man explained that he moved to Parker to help take care of his dad, who is recovering from surgery, and that he had spent a lot of money to upgrade his RV so he could live in it this winter. He noted that he disposes of his sewage regularly and told the council that when he checked the ordinances, there was nothing against it and he thought he was following all the rules.

After discussion from the council, they told the gentleman that he could continue to live in the camper and care for his dad until March, but then he would have to find new accommodations.