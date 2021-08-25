County commissioners address illegal dumping of garbage

By | Posted 17 hours ago |

Trash lines the roadways and ditches along 473rd Avenue and 273rd Street just north of Parker.

Dawn Rye | Writer

Illegal dumping is the disposal of trash at any location or public right-of-way without legal permission. This includes dumping furniture, tires, trash and building materials.
During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, the board addressed concerns residents about the illegal dumping in the area. Recently a rash of garbage, furniture, tires, building supplies and syringes were strewn for miles on local rural gravel roads.
Chairman Mick Miller said he wanted to know the process if someone is illegally dumping in the county.
Sheriff Steven Luke stated the department is looking to charge a resident from the Freeman area. He explained that the items found in the illegal dumping traced back to her. Deputy Robert Kirvin responded to the call and is currently trying to locate the suspect. He said if the garbage is a small amount, the deputies will clean up the area but for this case, there was too much trash.
Miller noted that the residents want the syringes found to be tested for drug paraphernalia. Luke said that there was nothing in the syringes to test when Deputy Kirvin arrived on the scene. Commissioner Lyle Van Hove stated based on the syringes, he believes they are insulin syringes and someone is diabetic in the household.
Luke explained that all deputies have testing equipment in their patrol vehicles if they feel a substance needs to be tested. He said the department could send it to Pierre to test them, but it would cost around $500.00.
Miller asked what the penalty is against the suspect for dumping garbage?
Luke noted it would be considered illegal dumping which could carry a sentence of six months to two and a half years imprisonment and up to $10,000 in fines.
According to South Dakota, Codified law defines illegal dumping is unlawful to willfully dispose of waste in a manner being inconsistent with the provisions of this chapter. Unlawful disposal of solid waste in quantity less than ten pounds shall constitute littering as provided in chapter 34A-7. Any person illegally disposing of solid waste in an amount of ten pounds or more, but less than two thousand pounds or who unintentionally disposes of solid waste in excess of two thousand pounds in a manner inconsistent with this chapter is guilty of illegal dumping in the second degree.
Luke said he would reach out to the resident to update them why the garbage was not picked up by the Sheriff’s Office.

Comments are closed.

  • First day of school

    17 hours ago
    by

    brings danger when posting your child’s picture on social media Dawn Rye | Writer Many parents post stories, photos and […]

    Making Turner County a better and safer place to live

    17 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Small steps can make a big difference in making Turner County a safer place for the […]

    Another successful Turner County Fair

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The four best days of summer have once again come and gone, and it is […]

    Local gives back to Turner County Food Pantry

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Volunteering your time to support a cause is showing passion for something they will never regret. […]

    Parker School offers free lunch meal

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a federally assisted meal program operating in public and […]

  • Parker Library host scan day

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Bring your history photos, letters, diaries, family histories, service records, and any other historical or sentimental […]

    Broncs, Barrels & Bulls results

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The action-packed fun for the entire family for the Broncs, Barrels & Bulls was hosted Monday, […]

    Local barrel racer ranks 13th in the nation

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Barrel racing is a rodeo event in which a horse and rider attempt to run a […]

    Parker Derby enters 12th year

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    By Shane Merrill | Sports It was near perfect weather for the 12th annual Parker youth fishing derby, which took […]

    MAP Growth is an assessment for measuring achievement and growth

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School board meeting Principal, Janelle Johnson discussed that she wants to continue […]

  • What’s Happening

    Allen Schrag

    96 Wednesday, Aug. 18 Marion On Sept 20, 1924, Allen Schrag was born to Rev. John and Katie (Miller) Schrag […]

    Parker football wins first 11-man game since 2004

    Shane Merrill | Sports Writer On a stormy night last Saturday, the Parker football team was able to sneak in […]

    Pheasants topple I-W in opener

    Shane Merrill | Sports Writer The Parker volleyball team got off to their usual start last Tuesday night, traveling to […]