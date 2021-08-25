County commissioners address illegal dumping of garbage

Trash lines the roadways and ditches along 473rd Avenue and 273rd Street just north of Parker.

Dawn Rye | Writer

Illegal dumping is the disposal of trash at any location or public right-of-way without legal permission. This includes dumping furniture, tires, trash and building materials.

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, the board addressed concerns residents about the illegal dumping in the area. Recently a rash of garbage, furniture, tires, building supplies and syringes were strewn for miles on local rural gravel roads.

Chairman Mick Miller said he wanted to know the process if someone is illegally dumping in the county.

Sheriff Steven Luke stated the department is looking to charge a resident from the Freeman area. He explained that the items found in the illegal dumping traced back to her. Deputy Robert Kirvin responded to the call and is currently trying to locate the suspect. He said if the garbage is a small amount, the deputies will clean up the area but for this case, there was too much trash.

Miller noted that the residents want the syringes found to be tested for drug paraphernalia. Luke said that there was nothing in the syringes to test when Deputy Kirvin arrived on the scene. Commissioner Lyle Van Hove stated based on the syringes, he believes they are insulin syringes and someone is diabetic in the household.

Luke explained that all deputies have testing equipment in their patrol vehicles if they feel a substance needs to be tested. He said the department could send it to Pierre to test them, but it would cost around $500.00.

Miller asked what the penalty is against the suspect for dumping garbage?

Luke noted it would be considered illegal dumping which could carry a sentence of six months to two and a half years imprisonment and up to $10,000 in fines.

According to South Dakota, Codified law defines illegal dumping is unlawful to willfully dispose of waste in a manner being inconsistent with the provisions of this chapter. Unlawful disposal of solid waste in quantity less than ten pounds shall constitute littering as provided in chapter 34A-7. Any person illegally disposing of solid waste in an amount of ten pounds or more, but less than two thousand pounds or who unintentionally disposes of solid waste in excess of two thousand pounds in a manner inconsistent with this chapter is guilty of illegal dumping in the second degree.

Luke said he would reach out to the resident to update them why the garbage was not picked up by the Sheriff’s Office.