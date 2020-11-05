Court appointed visitors required to wear a mask

Dawn Rye | Writer
During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman discussed new circuit court requirements.
Hoffman said visitors must wear a mask when entering the following areas in the courthouse — clerk of courts, court services, courtroom and any adjacent hallways to those areas.
She noted the order came down last week before court started.
Commissioner Tony Ciampa asked how the judge felt about the order to wear a mask?
Hoffman explained the judge walked into the courtroom wearing a mask. She said the presiding judge gets to decide for their circuit.

