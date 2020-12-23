Crash kills one

VIBORG —A Viborg woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash near Viborg.

A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was westbound on 459th Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the roadway, entered the north ditch and rolled.

Mary Nelson, the 75-year-old driver, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. She later died as a result of her injuries.

Warren Nelson of Viborg, who was the 75-year-old passenger, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the Viborg hospital.

Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.