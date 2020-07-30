CURB APPEAL

EagleView flight plan proposed to board July 30th, 2020

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, EagleView proposed an updated aerial imagery and data analytics […]

New rules for high school sports emphasize safety against coronavirus July 30th, 2020

by admin By Dana Hess | For the S.D. Newspaper Association BROOKINGS — Last Wednesday the board of directors of the South […]

Coronavirus requires changes in high school activities July 30th, 2020

by admin By Dana Hess | For the S.D. Newspaper Association BROOKINGS — No handshakes. No high fives. No awards ceremonies. In […]