CURB APPEAL

By | Posted July 30th, 2020 |

Two weeks ago trees were removed on the south end of Main Street just north of the Turner County Courthouse to make room for curb and gutter. 
A Groeneweg Construction employee prepares the ground for crews to pour concrete sidewalks south of the courthouse.
(Photos/Dawn Rye)

