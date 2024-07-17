Dakota Ace Hardware celebrates their past, looks forward to their future

Jul 17, 2024

Past and current owners of Dakota Ace Hardware:  Sam and Tyler Bjerke, Belinda and Bryan Miller, and Linda and Tom Jones.  (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor It’s been a big week for Dakota Ace Hardware in Viborg.  Not only are they being recognized with the Friends of Viborg Award during this week’s Danish Days, they…

