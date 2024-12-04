Dance Academy holds Christmas Recital

Dec 4, 2024 | Home, News

Dancers on stage following the program on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo/Submitted) Heidi Sue Kraemer Dance Academy held their Christmas Recital on December 1 in the Marion School little old gym. Thirty two young musical dancers performed “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Go Tell it on The Mountain,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” Joy…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here