Dancers on stage following the program on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo/Submitted) Heidi Sue Kraemer Dance Academy held their Christmas Recital on December 1 in the Marion School little old gym. Thirty two young musical dancers performed “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Go Tell it on The Mountain,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” Joy…
Latest News
- Area towns get ready to kick off the holiday season
- Viborg-Hurley Elementary hosts a bake off
- Buseman retires after 40 years of service with USPS
- Dance Academy holds Christmas Recital
- Weekly Turner County Commissioners meeting
- Orpha DeGroot
- Seth Playter
- Five Phoenix Players make all conference
- December 5, 2024
- Knutson’s Western Store closing after more than 53 years