Daneville Heritage Museum photos featured on Valiant Vineyards Bottles

Limited edition bottles available for purchase as a fundraiser for the museum Renae Hansen | Writer Valiant Vineyards Winery and Distillery, located in Vermillion, recently announced a fundraiser for the Daneville Heritage Museum in Viborg. The winery is the oldest one in South Dakota and was founded in 1996 by Eldon and Sherry Nygaard, who…