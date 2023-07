Dangel releases third book in his “World Against Them” series

Daniel Dangel recently released his third book “World Against Them: Grievances of Life”. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Writer There are few people who can claim to be a published author at all, much less by the time they are 21 years old. Viborg-Hurley graduate Daniel Dangel is not only a published author at that…