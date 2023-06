Danish museum director visits Daneville Heritage Museum

Torben Jeppesen and his wife Jette Gade, of Odense, Denmark, visited Viborg’s Daneville Heritage Museum last week. Mr. Jeppesen is the former CEO and museum director of the Odense museum system. (photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Writer Viborg’s Daneville Heritage Museum had special guests last Monday, May 15, with a visit from Torben Jeppesen and…