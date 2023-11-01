Date announced for Christmas in the Valley

Riva Sharples | Writer Organizers have picked a date for the second annual Christmas in the Valley in Irene. The event will take place on Saturday, December 2, starting at 3:30 p.m.The event is still being organized, but will feature many of the activities started during last year’s inaugural year, including kids’ games, a scavenger…

