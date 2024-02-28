Date set for Wakonda’s Cornstock celebration

Riva Sharples | Writer At a recent meeting, the Friends of the Wakonda Pool non-profit organization set the date for this year’s Cornstock celebration in Wakonda. The annual day of fun in the Wakonda Park will take place on Saturday, August 3.This year will mark the 24th Cornstock held in Wakonda, and the 14th Cornstock…
