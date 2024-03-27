Dates announced for swimming lessons in Wakonda

Riva Sharples | Writer Friends of the Wakonda Pool and the Town of Wakonda have announced the schedule for swimming lessons this summer. One session of lessons will be held at the Wakonda Pool this summer in the mornings June 17-20 and June 24-27.Registration is now open for those lessons, which will offer classes to…
Latest News
