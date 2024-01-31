December Movie Nights: A season of giving at Lund Theatre, Viborg

Theatre Board President Jeff Slack presenting a check to the V-H Backpack Program – Donna Slack (photo/submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Throughout the month of December, the Lund Theatre in Viborg hosted a series of Christmas movie classics every Sunday night. Thanks to their generous sponsors, they were able to offer these movies free…
