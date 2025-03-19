DHA Machinery Museum to feature old farm equipment

Mar 19, 2025 | Home, News

The farm equipment that was formerly located behind the museum is now on display outside of the building east of the museum that will soon house the DHA Machinery Museum. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor Farming has changed dramatically since pioneers first settled Turner County years ago. South Dakota’s farming history, from pioneer days…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here