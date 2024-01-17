Often-overlooked areas for snow removal Dominique Kooiker | Writer Last week’s snowstorm marked the first major winter storm of the season. With over 12 inches of snow in some places in Turner County, residents got to work digging cars out from under a pile of snow, blowing snow from driveways and clearing paths down sidewalks….
Latest News
- Bone-chilling cold, snow shuts down area
- Digging out from the snow
- Interim Sheriff moves to “make it permanent”
- Meet Deputy Nolan Clark
- I-W presents the one-act play: “Web of Deception”
- Parker Fire serves up delicious pancakes
- Marion School Board Meeting – January 8, 2024
- Helen Bjordal
- Loraine Laura (Fast) Ortman
- Marjorie Lindgren