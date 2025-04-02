Discussion of Parker/Marion sports co-op moves forward with special meeting of the Marion School Board

Apr 2, 2025 | Home, News

Parker School Board President Ransom Jones discusses a possible sports cooperative with the Marion School at a special board meeting held on Monday, March 24. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Alan Astleford | Writer and Renae Hansen | Editor Following the music concert on March 27, the Marion School Board conducted a special meeting in the new gym…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here