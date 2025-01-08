Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services is bringing back the three-month community challenge to improve the health status of our community. The goal of this challenge is to inspire and motivate our community to eat healthy, exercise, and support their weight loss efforts and goals. Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services is happy to announce…
Latest News
- Midwest Miracles Classic: A Heartfelt Triumph for a Noble Cause
- O’Toole excited to be serving southeastern SD as new area manager
- Cold air hits the region
- “DXA Body Challenge” 90 Day Fat Loss Challenge Begins in January
- Turner County Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Dale Ulric Waysman, Jr.
- Gerhard M. Nilsen
- Irene-Wakonda sports round-up
- Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda wrestling shines in a successful week
- Bearcats close 2024 with loss