EcoPro Pest Service offers non-chemical measures to pest control

New business open in Parker

EcoPro Pest Service owners Shawn Nielsen, wife Amanda, and daughter Wren, stand proudly next to the grain bin sign, making their new business official. Photo/Dawn Rye

Dawn Rye | Writer

The path to starting your own business isn’t always smooth. Just ask any small business entrepreneur. Even the most successful businesses started from scratch that stemmed from an idea in the garage, a unique skill they learned, or a dream they had as a kid.

EcoPro Pest Service, located east of Parker, offers integrated pest management system with non-chemical measures. Owner Shawn Nielsen said he provides clear communication with customers regarding pest identification, chemical applications, result monitoring and follow-up details related to service.

Nielsen noted that the name EcoPro Pest Service comes from the measures he takes regarding pest control. He said the business ideas have been in the making after helping friends out with their pest control.

Nielsen and wife Amanda decided they wanted to start a business removing pests from residential homes, farms and commercial areas.

His training comes from receiving certifications for a commercial side applicator and then received a structure endorsement.

Nielsen stated he is most excited when he takes care of someone’s pest control problem and he wants to help people take care of their problems. When it comes to removing pests, he takes an eco-friendly approach and tries to work with the customer to identify non-chemical measures regarding physically removing harborage and pest-proofing homes and structures. He also applies chemical applications and is a big believer in monitoring results.

Nielsen grew up in Stanton, Neb. and graduated in 2005 and there, he went into the United States Air Force from 2006-2010, including one tour in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

After returning from deployment in 2010, he joined the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as a canine deputy. He held that position for seven years before deciding to apply to the Sioux Falls Police Department. Within two years, he was promoted to the Parks Department as a motorcycle officer. He oversees the security and safety of 82 parks in the area and 35 miles of rec trails.

“I love what I do. It’s fun being a motorcycle cop. We love living in Parker,” commented Nielsen.

“Believe it or not, we really like that small town appeal and not having the busyness around us,” said wife Amanda.

Whether it’s mice, rats, crawling insects, bird eradication or bats, EcoPro Pest Service has it covered. For more information, contact Nielsen through Facebook or call 605-679-1988.