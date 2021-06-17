EcoPro Pest Service offers non-chemical measures to pest control

By | Posted June 17th, 2021 |

New business open in Parker
EcoPro Pest Service owners Shawn Nielsen, wife Amanda, and daughter Wren, stand proudly next to the grain bin sign, making their new business official. Photo/Dawn Rye 

Dawn Rye | Writer

The path to starting your own business isn’t always smooth. Just ask any small business entrepreneur. Even the most successful businesses started from scratch that stemmed from an idea in the garage, a unique skill they learned, or a dream they had as a kid.

EcoPro Pest Service, located east of Parker, offers integrated pest management system with non-chemical measures. Owner Shawn Nielsen said he provides clear communication with customers regarding pest identification, chemical applications, result monitoring and follow-up details related to service.

Nielsen noted that the name EcoPro Pest Service comes from the measures he takes regarding pest control. He said the business ideas have been in the making after helping friends out with their pest control. 

Nielsen and wife Amanda decided they wanted to start a business removing pests from residential homes, farms and commercial areas. 

His training comes from receiving certifications for a commercial side applicator and then received a structure endorsement.

Nielsen stated he is most excited when he takes care of someone’s pest control problem and he wants to help people take care of their problems. When it comes to removing pests, he takes an eco-friendly approach and tries to work with the customer to identify non-chemical measures regarding physically removing harborage and pest-proofing homes and structures. He also applies chemical applications and is a big believer in monitoring results.

Nielsen grew up in Stanton, Neb. and graduated in 2005 and there, he went into the United States Air Force from 2006-2010, including one tour in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. 

After returning from deployment in 2010, he joined the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as a canine deputy. He held that position for seven years before deciding to apply to the Sioux Falls Police Department. Within two years, he was promoted to the Parks Department as a motorcycle officer. He oversees the security and safety of 82 parks in the area and 35 miles of rec trails. 

“I love what I do. It’s fun being a motorcycle cop. We love living in Parker,” commented Nielsen.

“Believe it or not, we really like that small town appeal and not having the busyness around us,” said wife Amanda. 

Whether it’s mice, rats, crawling insects, bird eradication or bats, EcoPro Pest Service has it covered. For more information, contact Nielsen through Facebook or call 605-679-1988.

Comments are closed.

  • Boulevards, trees removed to make room for expansion

    June 17th, 2021
    by

    Trees and boulevards main topic  Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Although speeding in town was discussed at last Monday’s city […]

    Celebrating a local dad on Father’s Day

    June 17th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Father’s Day will be celebrated by many on Sunday, June 20. Dads are known for leading […]

    Family Fest to take place next weekend

    June 17th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker will host its very first Family Fest next Saturday, June 26. The event, which […]

    Looking ahead to summer sports

    June 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Many are heading to the baseball fields to watch their favorite baseball or softball team this […]

    Commission not happy with current firm

    June 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, there was discussion on considering a new county engineer.  […]

  • Through the eyes of a mom

    June 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Most moms are an advocate, a protector and teacher to her children. On the surface, it […]

    Used vehicle sales are on the rise

    June 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer  It’s no secret that car sales are highly competitive. This keeps dealerships on top of their […]

    Field Day fun

    June 3rd, 2021
    by

    Commissioners approve driveway applications

    June 3rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County Commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve driveway applications for […]

    School Resource Officer Hendrix helps clarify rules of the road

    June 3rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer  With warmer weather on the horizon and school now out for summer, School Resource Officer (SRO) […]

  • What’s Happening

    Peter Gortmaker

    98  Saturday, June 12  Parker  Peter Willis Gortmaker was born on Dec. 22, 1922, on a farm north of Parker […]

    Alice L. Brue

    96 Friday, Dec. 25 2020 Alice Lorraine Skalland was born on April 4, 1924, at Garretson to Isaac and Nana […]

    Erik C. Christensen

    51  Wednesday, May 26 Alamosa, Colo. Erik Chris Christensen was born Dec. 8, 1969, in Viborg to Robert C. and […]