Elementary contest event to be held

By | Posted April 29th, 2021 |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Parker elementary students will be participating in an instrumental solo and small ensemble contest. The event, scheduled for Friday, May 14, will be judged by retired band director Mary Goheen. The contest begins at 7:45 a.m. and will run through 5:30 p.m. 

Every student in grades fifth through eighth will be involved in some way during the event explained band teacher Mindee Birnstiehl. 

Every fifth and sixth grader will perform a solo and they are also working on some small group ensembles for participants in those grades. 

Every seventh and eighth grader will perform in a small group as well as some who have stepped forward to perform solos. 

Be sure to put the event on the calendar. It is a school help day, but this event, which will be held at the Parker Community Building, will be an opportunity for parents, family and friends to come and listen to their youngsters and enjoy a day of music. 

Comments are closed.

  • Plans continue on proposed events center

    April 29th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor At last week’s city council meeting, the council granted a utility easement to Northwestern Energy. […]

    Dolton Township looking for answers on closed bridge

    April 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to adopt a resolution to […]

    Scam hitting Turner County residents

    April 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Scammers are expected to steal over $2 billion in 2021. Some key points to remember, a […]

    Cleaning up the earth one trash bag at a time

    April 29th, 2021
    by

    CLEAN UP DAY IN PARKER Friday, April 30 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  *treats to all who help Dawn Rye […]

    Band and chorus takes part contests

    April 29th, 2021
    by

    The Parker High School Band and Chorus recently performed for judges in their solo and small ensemble contests.  Because of […]

  • Turner County Commissioners approve GIS data system

    April 22nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County Commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the new GIS […]

    Parker School discuss preliminary cost for Phase I

    April 22nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye| Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board discussed the design development preliminary cost for the […]

    Local bee keeper doing his part to help bees pollinate

    April 22nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer In the United States, bees add a value of about $15 billion or so to farmers […]

    Semi slips off road

    April 22nd, 2021
    by

    On Monday, April 19, a side dump trailer and semi tipped onto its side just north of Parker. Two weeks […]

    Parker Art Department brings home fourth Visual Art award

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The visual arts industry allows creative individuals to express art forms in ceramics, drawing, painting, sculpture, […]

  • What’s Happening

    Salinda “Sindy” Tarrell

    69 Saturday, April 17 Monroe Salinda Parks was born on Feb. 26, 1952 in Topeka, Kansas to Everett and Charlotte […]

    Duane Wrage

     94 Friday, April 23 Sioux Falls formerly of Canistota Duane John Wrage was born at Monroe on March 5, 1927.  […]

    Dexter E. Wobig

    91 Monday, April 19 Cavona  Dexter Wobig was born on June 15, 1929 to Edwin and Ella (Nikolaus) Wobig in […]