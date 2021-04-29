Elementary contest event to be held

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Parker elementary students will be participating in an instrumental solo and small ensemble contest. The event, scheduled for Friday, May 14, will be judged by retired band director Mary Goheen. The contest begins at 7:45 a.m. and will run through 5:30 p.m.

Every student in grades fifth through eighth will be involved in some way during the event explained band teacher Mindee Birnstiehl.

Every fifth and sixth grader will perform a solo and they are also working on some small group ensembles for participants in those grades.

Every seventh and eighth grader will perform in a small group as well as some who have stepped forward to perform solos.

Be sure to put the event on the calendar. It is a school help day, but this event, which will be held at the Parker Community Building, will be an opportunity for parents, family and friends to come and listen to their youngsters and enjoy a day of music.