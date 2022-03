Elementary Honor Band List 2022

Applauding our School Board Members February 24th, 2022

by admin South Dakota School Board Recognition Week is the time to recognize the men and women who dedicate their time and […]

School Board discussed the outlook for Phase II building project February 24th, 2022

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer In May of 2021, the Parker School District discussed the preliminary cost for Phase I of […]

Parker students celebrated FCCLA week February 24th, 2022

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer FCCLA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities to pursue […]

Turner County Fatal Crash February 24th, 2022

by admin What: Two-Vehicle Crash Where: Intersection of 269th Street and 446th Avenue. Three miles west of Monroe, S.D. When: […]